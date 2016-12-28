The Government’s pledge to ease the burden of next year’s massive rise in business rates will provide a “paltry” £156m of relief in London over the next five years as the capital’s bill soars by £9.4bn, new research reveals.

Experts said the owners of London’s 300,000 business premises faced a “ticking tax time bomb” that has led to warnings by top restaurant chains that the revaluation will force many out of business.

Companies in London are set to see their business rates climb by £9.38bn in the five years from next April, to more than £51bn, according to CVS, the business rates specialist.

Philip Hammond announced in the Autumn Statement that policymakers would cap rises at 42pc next year, down from 45pc, and at 32pc, from 50pc the year after.

The Chancellor also announced that rural businesses would be exempt from business rates, hailing the £6.7bn package as “complicated, but good news”.

However, CVS calculations show that the measures will result in just £31.3m a year extra in relief for London’s businesses, leaving every London commercial property facing an average tax rise of £31,105 over the next five years.

The Department for Communities and Local Government has rubber stamped the plans, despite the upward cap during the last three revaluations being limited to 12.5pc.