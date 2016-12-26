At first, the white powder was thought to be a synthetic psychoactive substance – formerly known as legal highs – but tests revealed it was actually the two Class A drugs, cocaine and MDMA.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said the teenagers will not be prosecuted because of lack of evidence, but they have met with staff and both schools.

A spokesman said: “Due to a lack of evidence that would identify the person who was in possession of the drugs we are not going to be pursuing this case any further.

“However our lead licensing officer has met with staff from both schools to talk about the matter and we know that the schools have reiterated the safety messages around drugs to their pupils.”