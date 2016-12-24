The Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras announced that his government would provide a special one-off benefit payment to pensioners earning below €800. The new spending measure, which was made without consulting his euro zone lenders, will set the Greek Treasury back €617m.

The measures worried the country’s creditors, who have set targets for Greece to reach a primary budget surplus of 3.5pc in 2018. The lenders decided to suspend a short-term debt relief deal for Athens. This would reduce its debt by 20pc of GDP by 2060.

Mr Dijsselbloem said: “I’m happy to conclude that we have cleared the way … to go ahead with the decision-making procedures for the short term debt measures, which will be conducted in January.”