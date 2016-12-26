With the Milwaukee Bucks struggling to make noise in the Eastern Conference, Greg Monroe’s contract and salary could make him an attractive trade chip.

Continue for updates.

Bucks Continue to Shop Monroe

Monday, Dec. 26

Per Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box, the Bucks “are still looking” to find a trade partner for Monroe.

Monroe has become a valuable asset off the Bucks bench for head coach Jason Kidd. He ranks second on the team with 6.8 rebounds per game, third with 9.3 points per game and third with 2.0 win shares, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, they continue to flounder and could be in need of roster changes to take a big step in the right direction. They currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, though their 14-14 record isn’t inspiring a lot of confidence.

Milwaukee does rank ninth in the league in defensive efficiency and 13th in offensive efficiency, per Basketball-Reference.com, and has two budding young stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker to build around.

Monroe is currently under contract through this season with a player option for 2017-18 worth $17.9 million, per Spotrac.

The Bucks’ cap situation is not very good, particularly heading into next season. If Monroe opts in, they are estimated to be nearly $11 million over the cap, per Spotrac. That lack of available money hinders their ability to pursue potential free agents to play alongside Antetokounmpo and Parker.

Monroe is only 26 years old and has been able to stay fairly healthy throughout his career. Given the always-high demand for size, finding interested teams shouldn’t be hard even if his salary and future contract make a deal difficult to pull off.