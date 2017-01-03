Another rail union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, was criticised for releasing a video in which French, German and Dutch people smugly thank the British people for privatising the railways so that publicly-run railways on the continent can invest in them and reap profits to subsidise tickets abroad.

Twitter users accused the TSSA of xenophobia, and one described the film as “something the EDL would be pleased with”.

The TSSA is another of the backers of Action For Rail, as is the Unite union. Action For Rail’s website – set up by a member of the TUC’s digital team – says it is “supported by” the TUC and the four unions, but a spokesman could not provide information on how it is funded.

Alex Foulds, Southern’s deputy chief operating officer, said of next week’s strike: “We are sorry that yet again passengers will have their plans disrupted by what is pointless industrial action.

“Our door remains open for meaningful talks and we urge the RMT to see sense and join us in delivering a better railway for everyone in 2017.”

Southern’s bosses and representatives from ASLEF held talks last week in a bid to prevent any further industrial action, but after two days of discussions both parties left without resolving anything.