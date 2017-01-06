Four Yemenis released from the US prison at Guantanamo Bay arrived on Thursday in Saudi Arabia to a tearful reunion with relatives, after the White House rejected Donald Trump’s call for a freeze on transfers.

The Pentagon confirmed the detainee transfers, and said there are now 55 inmates still being held in the military detention centre in Cuba.

In the Saudi capital, an AFP reporter saw the four prisoners after they landed at a terminal normally reserved for royals at the Riyadh international airport.

Prisoners and family members wept as they saw each other for the first time in years.

One of the released inmates, Salim Ahmed bin Kanad, told reporters he felt “born again” after seeing his relatives.