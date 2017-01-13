The executive hired by the Guardian to build up its American business has stepped down after two and a half years in the job, amid deep cost cuts and missed revenue targets.

Eamonn Store, chief executive of Guardian US, will leave at the end of January as the publisher undergoes restructuring in a bid to stem heavy losses.

The Guardian invested heavily in expansion in the US in its bid to become the leading transatlantic media outlet for the Left.

However, last year Mr Store told staff the operation required a “course correction” to address a $4.4m shortfall against its revenue forecasts. Guardian US announced it would cut around a third of its 140 staff.

Now Mr Store himself is to depart. The Guardian said it had appointed Evelyn Webster, a former executive at the magazine publisher Time Inc, as his interim replacement.

David Pemsel, chief executive of Guardian Media Group, told staff: “It’s been a difficult few months, at a time of huge volatility across the industry.”

He thanked Mr Store for developing “a realistic and achievable long term strategy to secure the sustainability of Guardian journalism in the US”.

US revenues, all from digital sources, have failed to meet expectations in part because of Facebook and Google’s increasing dominance of the online advertising market.

Alan Rusbridger, the former editor of the Guardian, said the internet giants were the main reason its digital revenues of £81.9m last year were down on the prior year and nearly £20m less than forecast.

Cuts to the Guardian’s US arm came after redundancies in its domestic business. It shed more than 250 staff in the UK, although fell short of plans to accept 100 voluntary redundancies in its newsroom.

Mr Pemsel and the Guardian’s current editor, Katharine Viner, are aiming to break even within three years, after making an operating loss of £58.6m last year and a loss after tax of more than £180m. The publisher’s losses are underwritten by the Scott Trust, which was eroded by £95m to leave a reserve of £743m.