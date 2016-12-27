Proposals allowing people to plead guilty to minor offences online could erode the principle of open justice, campaigners have warned.

Changes to the Prisons and Court Reform Bill could see up to 900,000 people who are charged with offences such as fare dodging and traffic violations, circumvent the courts system by pleading guilty remotely.

They would also be able to accept the conviction and pay the fine, all at the touch of a button.

The idea is to save money, streamline the system and free up magistrates courts to deal with more serious offences.

But critics fear the proposals could be the thin end of the wedge and could seriously erode the principle of justice needing to be seen to be done.