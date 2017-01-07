Old Solo recently met Young Solo over lunch in Santa Monica, and the Twitterverse went into carbonite arrest. Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the role of young Han Solo in the upcoming “Star Wars” standalone film, and he sat down with OG Han Solo Harrison Ford, presumably to cover Scoundrel 101.

A fan shared a blurry photo — through a restaurant window — of the two actors talking, and shared it on Twitter:

Two Han Solos grabbing lunch. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6utZicjcaZ — Nico Sotomayor (@nicosotomayor00) January 4, 2017

So they basically got papped. But the stars were in a public place right by the window. So maybe they wanted to be seen? Either way, this reaction tweet is best thing to come out of the spinoff so far:

@nicosotomayor00@jennifercarolyn Whatever they’re eating, hope it’s not… chewie. I’ll see myself out. — Brooks Sherman (@byobrooks) January 5, 2017

Actually, almost all of the original tweet responses are gold, filled with Han Solo GIFs and quips like, “But who will shoot first?” Fans can only hope the conversation between the two Hans was just as enjoyable and productive.

The Han Solo solo movie co-stars Donald Glover as young Lando, with Emilia Clarke as whoever she’s playing, and Woody Harrelson possibly playing Han’s early mentor. The movie will show up in 2018.

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.