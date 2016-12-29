SOUTHAMPTON, England, Dec. 29 (UPI) — Tottenham soccer star Harry Kane hopes his failures on the soccer pitch can lead to the NFL gridiron.

Kane sailed an ugly penalty try over the crossbar Wednesday in Tottenham’s 4-1 win against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.

If there’s any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! 😉 #SOUTOT — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2016

After the game, the striker tweeted: “If there’s any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! #SOUTOT.”

The 23-year-old still scored in the match, for his first successful try in four games.

In 2015, Tottenham Hotspur and the NFL agreed to a 10-year partnership. The deal means that the NFL will play at least two games per year at the club’s new stadium in London. The stadium opens in 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur battles Watford on New Year’s Day at Vicarage Road. Kane has eight goals and an assist in 13 games this season for Tottenham Hotspur.