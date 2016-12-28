Harry Redknapp has admitted he would be interested in taking the vacant manager’s position at Swansea City and reportedly has some audacious potential transfer plans.

With the club in 19th place in the Premier League table, Swansea took the decision to sack Bob Bradley on Tuesday, per the club’s official website. Speaking to TalkSport on Wednesday, Redknapp has made it clear he’d be ready to step in if asked and insisted the team can still pull away from relegation trouble:

It sounds interesting—it sounds a challenge! Swansea are a good club and it would be a tough challenge, but a good challenge. It’s a great club—where they’ve come from and what they’ve done, and the atmosphere there is absolutely fantastic. It’s a tough job for someone but it’s not an impossible one – I still think they’ve got a chance of staying up. It’s going to be tight, but they’ve still got a chance.

While he noted his interest, Redknapp added there’s been no approach from the south Wales side. “I’ve not heard anything, I’ve had no approach from anybody,” he added.



Redknapp reportedly wants to make some big-name signings if he’s appointed, including Chelsea skipper John Terry and former Blues icon Frank Lampard, who is a free agent after he recently left New York City FC, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

According to Sky Sports’ Nadeem Badshah, the leading contenders to replace the American are Wales manager Chris Coleman and Gary Rowett, who was controversially let go by Birmingham City earlier this month despite a positive beginning to the season.

Nonetheless, according to Law, Redknapp could still yet “force his way into consideration” for the position.

Frank de Boer, sacked by Inter Milan earlier in the campaign, has turned down the chance to take on the job at the Liberty Stadium, according to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones:

Bradley was appointed in October to replace Francesco Guidolin, and he was faced with the challenge of reviving a Swansea side that had previously been struggling for form.

However, under the American’s guidance the team’s standards sagged even further, losing seven of his 11 games in charge and conceding plenty of goals. With Swansea four points short of 17th place Crystal Palace, Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe felt the Welsh outfit had no choice other than to take drastic action:

The table from Oct 3 (Bradley appointment). 29 conceded. Consistently strange decisions made. Difficult to defend him. #Swans pic.twitter.com/rqim6GrxVd — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) December 27, 2016

Redknapp’s last managerial position was with the Jordan national team, although the 69-year-old was only appointed on a two-game deal; he steered Jordan to an 8-0 win over Bangladesh before they suffered a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Australia.

The veteran coach last worked in the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers, resigning in February 2015, citing a knee problem as his reason for stepping down. The London club were in 19th spot in the table when he walked away.

Redknapp also enjoyed spells with Tottenham Hotspur, who he took into the UEFA Champions League, and Portsmouth, who won the FA Cup under his stewardship in 2008; he helped both teams recover from lowly positions in the Premier League after taking over.