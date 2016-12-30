While its future was uncertain in wake of the sudden passing of both Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, earlier this week, an HBO documentary about the famous pair is still on track, and will debut on the premium cable outlet early next month.

HBO announced on Friday that it was moving forward with the release of “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” which chronicles the unique bond between Hollywood legend Reynolds and her equally-famous actress-writer daughter. After Fisher unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, and Reynolds died the following day at the age of 84 after having a stroke, HBO was unsure of how to proceed with its rollout of the documentary, wanting to be sensitive to Fisher and Reynolds’s grieving families.

The doc is now set to premiere on the cable outlet on Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m. EST, and will likely be rebranded as a tribute to the lives of the late stars. Previously, HBO had described the film as “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity,” and HBO Documentary Films President Sheila Nevins called “Bright Lights” a “love story” between the pair.

In addition to “Bright Lights,” HBO is also planning on re-airing its 2010 documentary about Fisher’s one-woman show, “Wishful Drinking,” this weekend. It will run on the cable outlet on Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. EST, and is also available through the HBO Go and HBO Now apps.

