We wanted to be able to take The Young Pope seriously. We really did. We wanted to be wrong about how silly the concept of a hot young pope really is. —

And then we watched the first episode, and we quickly found it would be utterly impossible. HBO’s newest offering—a drama starring Jude Law as a cool, young, smokin’, sexin’ pope—is going to continue to be our favorite TV show that sounds like, looks like, and probably is a show invented by 30 Rock, even if the Catholic Jack Donaghy probably might have publicly balked at the suggestion.