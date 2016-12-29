Tadashi Ishii, Dentsu president, announced late on Wednesday he would leave his post next month.

“An excessive amount of work should never happen,” he told reporters. “I deeply regret and feel responsible for this.

“I will take full responsiblity and resign as president at January’s board meeting.”

Mr Ishii however said the company should not prevent employees from doing do their best.

“But I deeply regret that I couldn’t put a break on (excessive workloads) and that I couldn’t set a certain standard,” he added.

The socially influential agency is notorious for its demanding work culture, but has come in for harsh criticism since Takahashi’s death.

While the popular image of Japanese salaried men and women toiling long hours for the company before taking the last train home is changing, many still spend far more hours at the workplace than their counterparts in other modern economies.

According to a government survey released in October, more than one in five Japanese companies have employees who work such long hours they are at serious risk of death.

The survey was part of the nation’s first white paper on “karoshi”, death by overwork, endorsed by prime minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet.