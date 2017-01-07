PHE said as part of the investigation they are working with environmental health officers and the device manufacturer to recommend design modifications, to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and needlestick injury, as well as supporting the development of improved training and infection control guidance for those providing the treatment.

PHE said there are currently no regulations governing the use of needle microdermabrasion systems.

Consultant plastic surgeon Rajiv Grover, a former president of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, said: “Just because something is non-surgical it does not mean it is non-medical.

“The use of needles does at the very least some need medical supervision firstly to avoid treating patients who have contraindications from dermatological conditions or potential scarring conditions (keloid tendency).

“Secondly complications can occur from needling (such as infections) and recognising and being able to treat these is essential. It is not good enough just to be able to handle a needle but essential to be able to handle the problems that may come from it too.”