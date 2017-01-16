The woman gave birth in 2015, and the hospital confirmed it was still owed £348,683 for the treatment.

The hospital, which has one of just three paediatric intensive care units in the East of England region, said it could not refuse treatment if there was a “danger to life”.

The cost of health tourism is believed to add up to £280m each year.

There were 13,077 overseas patients given treatment in the UK in 2015-16, according to data from the 90 hospitals who responded to the freedom of information requests. Of those, over 3,000 were mothers who arrived in the country to give birth.