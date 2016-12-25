Diesel currently costs £1.19 per litre at the average pump, also up by 2p from last week.

The hikes are the result of the falling pound combined with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), which pumps a third of the world’s oil, taking measures to limit output for the first time in eight years.

Drivers will be making 28m separate Christmas getaway car journeys on major roads this year according to the RAC.

A spokesman said: “We’re not anticipating any particularly tricky driving conditions. But breakdowns tend to happen when drivers least expect them, so it pays to be prepared and take a few moments to make sure the family car is in best condition for a long drive.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “Deciding the level of service on specific days is a matter for train operators. But we know some passengers want to travel on Boxing Day, and that’s why we have worked with the rail industry to ensure there are limited services on some franchises on that day, and that the scope for Boxing Day services is considered when we are planning future franchises.

“Network Rail and train companies have ensured that a large part of the railway will remain open over the Christmas/New Year period and alternative routes are provided where the lines are closed for essential engineering work, and that these are communicated properly to the public.”

Rail operators which are not running services on Boxing Day include Arriva Trains Wales, c2C, CrossCountry, East Midlands, Grand Central, Great Northern, Great Western, London Midland, Northern Rail, South West, Thameslink, TransPennine Express and Virgin.