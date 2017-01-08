Last year Brevan co-founder Alan Howard said said he would “absolutely not” shut the fund down to the public, while others such as Bluecrest returned money to investors and another, Perry Capital, closed entirely. It came after two years’ of losses, as well as redemptions of at least $5bn throughout the year, according to HSBC. Its flagship vehicle gained 5.6pc in November, bringing its yearly performance to 2.8pc.

In January 2015, the hedge fund also settled legal action with one of its co-founders, Chris Rokos, over an unusually long five-year non-compete clause in his contract.

Other hedge funds have been hit too: Cheyne Capital endured a 31pc drop in revenues in the 15 months to the end of March, while its profits dropped by more than half to £21m.

Members of rival firm Sloane Robinson saw a slight drop in their payout for the year to March, sharing £11.6m between 17 former and current staff, down from £12.3m. The fund, whose emerging market bets have faced headwinds from patchy growth in India and China, reported a 4pc revenue drop to £11.8m.

The hedge fund industry as a whole returned a relatively healthy 5.72pc in the year to the end of November, according to figures from Preqin. This compared to just 2.02pc during 2015, when a series of failed mergers in the drugs industry, wobbles in the Chinese economy and delays to interest rate rises caught many fund managers off-guard.