On the opening day of his trial at St Alban’s Crown Court, the jury was told that Mr Stewart, a father of two, whose first wife had died, stood to enjoy “substantial financial advantage” from the wealthy writer’s death.

As well as their property in Royston, Ms Bailey also owned a holiday home in Broadstairs in Kent, one in Newcastle and other assets worth around £4 million.

Setting out the case to the jury, Stuart Trimmer QC, explained: “They had made financial arrangements that meant in the event of the death of Helen Bailey, Ian Stewart would obtain the house and very substantial financial advantage”.

Just hours after killing her it is alleged he unlawfully increased a monthly standing order from Ms Bailey’s account to his from £600 a month to £4,000.

Mr Trimmer said: “This was a long planned deliberate killing. It was a cynically executed murder that had money as its driving force.”