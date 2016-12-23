After a seemingly neverending parade of celebrity deaths and a brutal election cycle, many of us can agree that 2016 was a pretty rough year. Helen Mirren definitely thinks so, and has shared her thoughts about the upcoming end of the year in a hilarious, foul-mouthed new Christmas message.

Mirren delivered the address while appearing on “The Graham Norton Show,” after the host encouraged her to share some thoughts on the holiday in Queen Elizabeth II’s stead. (It’s an annual tradition in the U.K. for QEII to give a Christmas address to the nation.) Since Mirren, a British dame and Oscar winner for playing the queen herself, was “the nearest thing to royalty” in the studio, Norton urged her to offer some remarks to viewers about the year that was.

The actress was only too happy to oblige, facing the camera and putting on her most deadpan expression.

“At this time of celebration and togetherness, we have a chance to reflect on the year gone by,” Mirren began. “And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of sh*t. So my advice to you is drink responsibly and be merry. Have a very happy Christmas.”

Say no more, Dame Helen. Cheers and bottoms up.