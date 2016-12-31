While the first two teaser trailers for the upcoming live-action version of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” have offered fans some tantalizing glimpses of the gorgeous film, we still haven’t heard Emma Watson’s singing voice as Belle. But now, a new snippet of Watson crooning one of the original movie’s famous songs has surfaced online, and it offers audiences a taste of what they can expect from the actress once the flick hits theaters.

The clip in question isn’t very long, and the sound quality isn’t great — and that’s because it comes from a toy. While Disney hasn’t released any official video clips of Watson singing, merchandise from the film has already hit store shelves, where an Instagram user found a singing Belle doll and posted a short clip of sound from the product to the social media site. In it, Watson can be heard singing part of “Something There,” the tune where she and the Beast (Dan Stevens) work out their budding romantic feelings for each other.

“Beauty” producer Jack Morrissey confirmed the clip’s authenticity by reposting the original video on his own Instagram account, with the note, “Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R’ Us.”

It’s not much to go on, but it certainly sounds promising, and we can’t wait to hear more from Watson and the entire cast. (Raise your hand if you want to hear Emma Thompson’s — a.k.a. Mrs. Potts — version of the title tune ASAP.)

UPDATE: Disney tweeted a 30-second sound clip of Emma Watson singing “Something There,” directly from the movie. Listen below.

Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuestpic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016

“Beauty and the Beast” is due in theaters on March 17, 2017.

