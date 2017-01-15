Bob’s canine companion kept him warm by laying on top of him and licking his face and hands to keep him awake.

“She kept barking for help but never left my side,” he added. “She kept me warm and alert. I knew I had to persevere through this and that it was my choice to stay alive.”

He spent 19 hours in the freezing cold outside, but when he finally lost consciousness his dog kept barking.

“She was letting out this screeching howl that alerted my neighbour. He found me at 6:30pm on New Year’s Day.

“I was surprised to find out that I didn’t have any frost bite. I am sure it was because of Kelsey’s determination to keep me warm and safe.”