The dog’s owner then dropped off the three puppies at the sanctuary.

The animal sanctuary wrote on Facebook: “Luckily a dog out walking sniffed them out, and in a true ‘lassie style’ moment, alerted her owner to rescue them, thank goodness as we truly feel they wouldn’t have survived a cold winters night”.

“There is no excuse for leaving puppies in this manner. They were not secure in the box and could have easily have been killed.”

The puppies have all been taken to the vet and were in good health, except for needing a de-worming.