She recently led opposition to proposals by MPs to give those accused of rape anonymity until they are convicted and championed victims of so-called revenge porn.

Last year she also publicly attacked the decision to allow the sexual history of the complainant in the Ched Evans rape case to be aired in court.

Her husband, Gavin Drake, said on Wednesday that she was not expected to survive and was being prepared for organ donation.

“She spent the last 30 years helping people,” he said.

“Only fitting for her last act.”

In a statement, on Thursday the family said: “Jill dedicated the past 30 years of her life to helping other people.

“It gives us great comfort to know that our wonderful wife, mother and sister was able to help other people to the very end.

“We would like to thank all those who contributed to her medical care in recent days.

“We are also so very grateful for the many expressions of prayer, love and support we have received.”

The Church of England paid tribute to Ms Saward as “a truly brave woman who campaigned tirelessly on behalf of victims of sexual violence”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby added in a personal tweet: “Sorrowed to hear of the death of Jill Saward (Drake), heroic and remarkable campaigner for the victims of rape: much sympathy to her family.”

The Attorney General, Jeremy Wright, said: “Her tireless campaigning opened the eyes of many politicians.”

Manwhile the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said Ms Saward was a “courageous campaigner for the rights of sexual assault survivors”, and the broadcaster Nicky Campbell called her a “hero of our times”.

Alison Boydell, who co-founded the campaign group Juries (Jurors Understanding Rape Is Essential Standard) said: “I miss her terribly.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that her work on Juries was not in vain and that victim-survivors get justice.”