WASHINGTON, Jan. 9 (UPI) — President Barack Obama’s top health official on Monday gave her final public speech — in which she warned Republicans and Donald Trump’s looming administration that wiping the Affordable Care Act off the books will have severe consequences, for Americans and the U.S. insurance industry.

Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell delivered the remarks at the National Press Club Monday, which are expected to be her last as department chief. She leaves office, along with Obama’s administration, next week.

Republican lawmakers and Trump’s team have pledged for weeks to undo Obama’s signature health care law and replace it with something better. However, it remains unclear what that replacement program might look like, how it would work, or whether Trump has even begun crafting it yet.

If the latter is true, Burwell said Monday that chaos in the U.S. insurance market might be inevitable.

“Last week, Congress took a first step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act without any replacement at all,” Burwell said.

“Here are three things that would happen … first, the damage to the country’s individual insurance market will begin this spring,” she added, stating her belief that insurance companies would soon start dropping out of the exchange.

“Second, states and hospitals will be in budget limbo. … Repeal and delay would create unacceptable uncertainty [for states].

“Third, if Congress never enacts a comprehensive replacement, the consequences for American health care are quite stark. We would not just go backward, we would fall behind where we actually started.”

Previous articleApple's iPhone: a definitive history in pictures
Next articleFA Cup 2017: Final 3rd-Round Results, Scores and Reaction
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY