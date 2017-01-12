The non-existent movie “Hidden Fences” got more buzz at the 2017 Golden Globes than some real films did, and the attention just keeps coming.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” decided to give the fake movie a parody trailer after two high-profile flubs that combined the names of the films “Hidden Figures” and “Fences.” One came on the red carpet when “Today” correspondent Jenna Bush Hager asked Pharrell Williams about his role in “Hidden Fences.” The other slip-up came when Michael Keaton was recognizing Octavia Spencer as one of the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and also said the wrong film name.

People on social media were quick to call out the mistakes and suggest that white people couldn’t tell films with predominantly African-American casts apart. “The Late Show” took the joke and ran with it the faux “Hidden Fences” trailer.

“If movies starring black people, then this is the film you’ve got to see,” it says.

