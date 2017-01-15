LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15 (UPI) — Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer’s NASA-themed drama Hidden Figures is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $20.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is La La Land with $14.5 million, followed by Sing at No. 3 with $13.81 million, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at No. 4 with $13.76 million and The Bye Bye Man at No. 5 with $13.38 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Patriots Day at No. 6 with $12 million, Monster Trucks at No. 7 with $10.5 million, Sleepless at No. 8 with $8.5 million, Underworld: Blood Wars at No. 9 with $5.8 million and Passengers at No. 10 with $5.6 million.