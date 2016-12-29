Prohibitively high business rates are preventing expansion and crippling many of the UK’s high streets, one of the UK’s largest jewellers has said.

Warren James, which sells jewellery from 208 shops across the UK, would have opened around 50 more shops in the last five years if it were not for the cost of business rates making the shops unviable to trade from, the firm’s director of commerce Guy Lightowler said.

“It’s been a massive issue in the last few years. We’ve opened 100 shops in the last four years and the biggest factor in deciding where to open has been business rates,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

He added that in many cases, the cost of business rates was higher than the cost of rent.

“The cost has massively held us back in terms of expansion,” he said. “We could have opened another 50 shops but the rates are preventing us doing that.” Each shop would have provided jobs for five or six people, he added.