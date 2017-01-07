Among the major supermarkets, Morrisons is expected to lead the pack with a 2.5pc rise in like-for-like sales on the back of its turnaround efforts and introduction of a premium range called “The Best”, which includes products such as mini coquilles St Jacques.

The Bradford-based supermarket added 100 “Best” items for Christmas to take advantage of the festive period, when shoppers traditionally treat themselves to more expensive products.

“Such an outcome would be significant progress as it would be the fifth consecutive quarter of positive same-store progress,” said Clive Black at Shore Capital.

Meanwhile, Tesco is expected to post a 2pc like-for-like sales growth over the third quarter with a dip in the shorter four week run-up to Christmas when shoppers turn to Marks & Spencer and Waitrose for their festive treats.

Sainsbury’s is expected to suffer the lowest growth with a 0.5pc dip in sales although the group’s online operations will toast a “record Christmas”.

Despite the relatively upbeat mood, many retail bosses are expected to still warn about the uncertain consumer environment.