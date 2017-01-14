Research by consultants Begbies Traynor has found that 21,802 retailers are in a state of significant financial stress – 6pc more than last year.

A perfect storm is fast approaching this spring when unwinding currency hedges will leave retailers exposed to a steep jump in dollar import costs. At the same time, quarterly rent bills will land, the national living wage and apprentice levy will kick in, and retailers will face a jump in business rates in April.

Mary Portas, retail guru and former adviser to the Government, told The Sunday Telegraph she believed that the business rates system was the “most catastrophic” element the retail industry faced and would mean the “loss of shops”.

High street retailers will collectively have to fork out an additional £125m over the next five years to cover the hike in business rates, according to business rates specialists CVS. In exclusive analysis for The Sunday Telegraph, CVS found that small shops will see their bills rise by £1.6bn, with the smallest shops having to fork out an extra £3,663 in rates over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Asos, Amazon and Boohoo will receive a further tailwind as rates bills on their distribution centres come down, exacerbating the gap between struggling high street retailers and their fast-growing online rivals.