Some tweeted concerns about potential hygiene issues, mistakenly believing the truffles were served directly on top of iPads, however Mr Tusk told CNET that isn’t the case.

“The iPad slips in and out of the box and we designed a sheath that is cleaned after each order. The food does not directly sit on top of the iPad at all,” he said.

“The iPads are removable and sit on top of a cleanable screen that is sanitized after every order.”