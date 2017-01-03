“As the starting date for negotiations over leaving the EU approaches, it seems that employers are taking a slightly more cautious approach to hiring,” said Apsco’s chief executive Ann Swain.

“As is often the way in times of uncertainty, the run up to the referendum and immediately after, employers turned to a contingent workforce to keep the wheels in motion. Now hiring managers are re-adjusting to the new landscape and taking a breather so that they can plan workforces strategically moving forwards.”

“Despite the less than rosy picture these latest figures project, the UK employment rate remains high and research from the Confederation of British Industry suggests 41pc of companies expect to grow their workforces in 2017, compared with just 13pc that believe their payrolls will shrink.”