A helicopter and dog unit were brought into to assist the search for the man, said to be in his 40s, but he remains at large.

Officers were called to the collision shortly before 11.15am, but despite an air ambulance attending both men died at the scene.

They have yet to be identified.

Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement: “The road is currently closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for some time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

“Officers are appealing to anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the driver to contact them.

“Police are also looking at whether a call from a member of the public reporting a man entering their home is connected to the incident and the discovery of a briefcase containing a quantity of cash which was recovered in the area.”

On Wednesday morning police confirmed a 38-year-old man from Essex has been arrested in connection with the fatal collision.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and ABH and has been taken to Chelmsford Police Station.

He is expected to be transferred to Cambridgeshire later today.