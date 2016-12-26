Steven Boyd, estates director at HMRC, said: “This is about bringing people together in a smaller number of locations, but it’s also about improving services. The exact savings will depend on the deals we do between now and then.”

There are currently 58,000 people employed by HMRC, and that number is planned to fall over the coming years, Mr Boyd said. “Almost everybody is affected in some way by this programme, with about 40,000 people directly affected by office moves” he added.

The department’s staff are currently located in 170 offices across the country. “By putting people together in new offices we will give people a better working environment but we’re also providing a long commitment to those locations,” Mr Boyd added.

HMRC’s plan is part of a wider Government Hubs programme, which aims to free up land and property currently not used by civil servants, driving efficiencies by encouraging departments to share with each other.

The scheme is being spearheaded by the Government Property Unit, which was established in 2010 and tasked with reducing the government estate from 800 buildings to fewer than 200 by 2023 and shifting power away from Whitehall. Additionally, it wants to make £5bn from property sales by 2020.

Sherin Aminossehe, head of the Government Property Unit, said the scheme aimed to provide civil servants with “modern working environments in locations where our future workforce needs to be”.