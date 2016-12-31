A rough sleeper who tracked down a man who had left his suit in a phonebox will spend next year in his own flat after a landlord offered him accommodation.

Within a week of news breaking about the homeless man’s act of honesty and generosity in Liverpool, a crowdfunding page has raised £2,000 for him.

Darren Galvin, the owner of the suit, turned to social media to help the rough sleeper, named as Gary, in an effort to get him off the street.

Not only did the campaign raise cash, but Gary has been offered work and a private landlord stepped in to provide a flat as well.

“I am absolutely over the moon this has had a positive end,” Darren Galvin told the Liverpool Echo.

“I didn’t want him to spend a single day of 2017 being homeless and we have achieved that.

“In less than one week a homeless man has been taken off the streets – the people of Liverpool have done that.”

Mr Galvin added: The waiting lists for hostels are so full and getting a flat is near impossible as it’s such an awkward process to get anything sorted.

“It’s very much a no-win situation as he has no address so he can’t get housing benefit and even if did were most landlords don’t accept it.”

Last year Liverpool City Council released a report in which it said that the number of homeless had increased since 2012, but admitted that it was very difficult to assess the scale of the problem.