The charges are linked to Tsang’s failure to disclose his plans to lease a luxury flat in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from a major investor in a broadcaster – which at the time was seeking a licence from the Hong Kong government.

Mr Tsang allegedly approved the company’s application for the licence, and also failed to declare that an architect he proposed for a government award had been employed as an interior designer on the flat.

He has previously said that he had “every confidence” he would be exonerated.

The trial comes at a time when residents are losing faith in Hong Kong’s leaders, as a string of high-profile corruption cases fuel public suspicions over cosy links between authorities and business leaders.

Critics blame the city’s method of electing its leader – who is selected by a 1,200-strong electoral committee made up of representatives of special interest groups weighted towards Beijing.