The United States made it back-to-back 3-0 wins at the 2017 Hopman Cup, as CoCo Vandeweghe and Jack Sock impressed again in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.

After dominating the Czech Republic in their first match of the tournament, the duo were on song again in their second outing against Spain. Vandeweghe was a comfortable winner over Lara Arruabarrena and Sock had to battle to a three-set win over Feliciano Lopez before the duo linked up to take the mixed doubles leg.

Later in the day, home side Australia saw their hopes of glory ended, with Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova losing out to the Czech Republic pairing of Adam Pavlasek and Lucie Hradecka.

Here’s a look at the results from Day 3 of the tournament from Perth, the Day 4 schedule and a recap of the best of the action.

Hopman Cup 2017: Tuesday Results CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) d Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) 6-2, 6-4 Jack Sock (USA) d Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 3-6 6-2 6-3 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Vandeweghe/Sock (USA) d Arruabarrena/Lopez (ESP) 4-3(3), 3-4(2), 4-3(2) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 7-5, 6-4 Lucie Hradecka (CZE) d Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Hradecka/Pavlasek (CZE) d Gavrilova/Kyrgios (AUS) 3-4 (1), 4-3 (1), 4-2 HopmanCup.com

Hopman Cup 2017: Wednesday Schedule Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) vs. Heather Watson (GBR) Roger Federer (SUI) vs. Alexander Zverev (GER) Richard Gasquet (FRA) vs. Dan Evans (GBR) Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs. Andrea Petkovic (GER) Mladenovic /Gasquet (FRA) vs. Watson/Evans (GBR) Bencic/Federer (SUI) vs. Petkovic/Zverev (GER) HopmanCup.com

Schedule courtesy of the competition website.



Spain 0-3 United States



Paul Kane/Getty Images



Vandeweghe was imperious in her first singles match of the Hopman Cup, comfortably beating Lucie Hradecka in straight sets. It was form she carried into this contest against Arruabarrena, who struggled to cope with the American from the off.

Indeed, the chasm in class was evident from the first game, as the world No. 29 was able to break her opponent’s serve before coasting to a 6-2 set win.

Arruabarrena improved in the second set and matched Vandeweghe in the early stages. However, as the intensity dropped from the Spaniard, her opponent capitalised to break serve and move 5-4 ahead before clinching the match in the next game.

While it was a routine win for Vandeweghe, Sock had to work hard for his victory. Lopez was in control in the opening set, dominating on serve to take it 6-3. However the determined USA man responded well and was comfortably the better player in the second set, winning 6-2.



TONY ASHBY/Getty Images

Sock had to work hard to beat Lopez.

It was momentum he carried into the deciding set, which Sock wrapped up 6-3, handing his team an insurmountable 2-0 advantage.

As we can see here courtesy of the event’s official Twitter feed, with the tie wrapped up there was a light-hearted feel when all four players took to the court for the final leg of the match:

“You can tell your kids you aced me once!” We have another victim of the #Fast4Tennis no-let rule… 🙈 #HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/WjTCC8pbHG — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 3, 2017

While the teams did have some fun in the mixed-doubles match, Vandeweghe was much more serious in her post-match reflections.

“Jack and I are both here to win and to do well in this tournament so finals is the first stepping stone and winning each match is a stepping stone to get to the final,” she said, per the event’s official website. Don’t expect any levels to drop when the American pair face Australia in their next outing.

Australia 1-2 Czech Republic

In the second tie of the day, Kyrgios got Australia off to the perfect start, as he was far too good for Pavlasek in the crucial moments of their match.

The home crowd were right behind their man in a tight opener, with both players serving tremendously to take the set to 5-5. However, just when a tiebreak seemed on the cards, Kyrgios turned the screw, grabbing the second of two break points on offer to go 6-5 ahead.



Will Russell/Getty Images

Krygios got Australia off to a perfect start.

After the home favourite saw out the opener 7-5, the second set settled into a similar pattern, as each man dominated with the ball in hand.

In the fifth game, Kyrgious put some rare pressure on his opponent’s serve, although he couldn’t take any of the five break points he created. However, at 4-4 he dug in and was able to give himself a position to serve for the match, which is exactly what Kyrgios did.

As we can see here, after winning his singles rubber, the Aussie sat among the supporters to cheer on Gavrilova:

Nick Kyrgios, cheerleader… 🇦🇺#HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/Q1gm1WuLDx — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 3, 2017

Initially, she relished the home backing, taking the first set 6-4. However, Hradecka was able to grow into the contest, levelling the match up with some brilliant play in the second.



Will Russell/Getty Images

Hradecka battled from a set down to beat Gavrilova.

In the decider, Gavrilova was clinging on against the world No. 166 and at 5-4 down saved a match point to keep her hopes alive. Hradecka was not to be denied, though, as she served out the set to set up a key mixed doubles match.

Per Jose Morgado of Record, the Aussie has really struggled at this tournament:

Daria Gavrilova loses to Hradecka. She is now 0-3 in this years Hopman Cup, having a tough week. Deciding doubles for AUS-CZE. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 3, 2017

As anticipated, the mixed doubles was another close affair, as both teams took a shortened set. In the deciding stanza, it was the Czech duo who pushed on, and at 3-2 ahead, Pavlasek had the opportunity to serve it out.

Much to the disappointment of those in attendance in Perth, he continued his brilliant day on serve, ending Australia’s lingering hopes of making the final.