France maintained their fine record at the 2017 Hopman Cup on Wednesday, as they whitewashed Great Britain 3-0 in Perth.

The pairing of Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet had too much for their opponents Heather Watson and Dan Evans, with the French duo winning their respective singles matches before linking up to great effect in the mixed doubles. It’s a win that gives France a brilliant chance of qualifying from Group B for the tournament final.

A Switzerland team including Roger Federer may have something to say about that, though, as they face Germany later in the day.

Here are the results from Day 4 of what continues to be a fascinating event, the schedule for Thursday’s play and a recap of how the action panned out on Wednesday.

Hopman Cup 2017: Wednesday Results Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) d Heather Watson (GBR) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 Richard Gasquet (FRA) d Dan Evans (GBR) 6-4, 6-2 Mladenovic/Gasquet (FRA) d Watson/Gasquet (GBR) 4-3 (4), 4-3 (2) Roger Federer (SUI) vs. Alexander Zverev (GER) TBC Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs. Andrea Petkovic (GER) TBC Bencic/Federer (SUI) vs. Petkovic/Zverev (GER) TBC HopmanCup.com

Hopman Cup 2017: Thursday Schedule Lucie Hradecka (CZE) vs. Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) Adam Pavlasek (CZE) vs. Feliciano Lopez (ESP) Hradecka/Pavlasek (CZE) vs. Arruabarrena/Lopez (ESP) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs. Jack Sock (USA) Daria Gavrilova (AUS) vs. CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) Gavrilova/Kyrgios (AUS) vs. Vandeweghe/Sock (USA) HopmanCup.com

Schedule courtesy of the Hopman Cup website.

In Mladenovic and Gasquet, France have one of the most gifted partnerships in this competition and the pair showed their class throughout the three legs of their match with Great Britain.

The tightest of the three clashes was the women’s singles, as Watson put up a big fight against her opponent. Mladenovic edged the first set 6-4, although after Watson bounced back to steal the second, the momentum was with the Briton.

However, Mladenovic recomposed herself ahead of the decider, motoring into a 5-2 lead. Watson dug in and saved two match points returning serve, but eventually the Frenchwoman was able to break back and secure a hard-earned win. Afterwards, she spoke of the challenges that this type of match can throw up.



Mladenovic had to work hard to get past Watson.

“It was definitely difficult,” she said, per the Val Febbo event’s website. “But I feel great physically I have to say I was far from having cramps or big fatigue. It was more like a mental conditioning. You have to keep working in your head to stay there and concentrate, because if your concentration goes away then it is very difficult.”

As we can see here, she even had time to offer Gasquet some words of encouragement ahead of his match:

Some back-stage encouragement from Kiki Mladenovic as Richard Gasquet gets set to take on Dan Evans… #HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/64m3lp4cvh — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 4, 2017

Not that he needed it, as the Frenchman was in total control from the off against Evans. Gasquet was in the groove early on and was a comfortable 6-4 winner in the opening set; in the second stanza he upped those levels again, dictating play with his superb backhand, leaving Evans a little shell shocked.

It was a win that clinched the contest for France. and they were able to add some gloss to their victory by winning the mixed-doubles rubber in straight sets.

