Say hello to “The Bye Bye Man.”

This week on CAN’T WAIT!, Tim Hayne, Tony Maccio, and Rachel Horner (we’re not sure what happened to Phil Pirrello, but we have to believe it’s “Star Trek”-related) take a stab at listing all the movies they can wait to see in 2017. It’s a lengthy list, because 2017 is, apparently, the year every studio decided to release their biggest tentpoles. Let’s hope they left something for 2018.

What could get better than talking about the movies coming out in 2017? How about talking to someone who’s starring in two of them! Doug Jones, star of “The Bye Bye Man” (in theaters Friday, January 13th) joins us in-studio to talk about his titular role in the horror movie … but we couldn’t stop there. We chatted him up about his latest collaboration with writer/director Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”; his experience making the now-classic, then-flop “Hocus Pocus” (he played undead Billy Butcherson, in case you needed your memory jogged), his role as lead Gentleman in one of the most beloved episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” ever, “Hush”; and so much more. Also, as promised, here’s “There’s Love: A Doug Jones Documentary,” in full, as mentioned by Jones himself (we’re still hunting down that Southwest Airlines commercial). We also introduce a new segment called First Things Last, in which we ask guests about some important firsts in their lives. You tell us if you like it.

Per usual, we end the episode with a few recommendations to keep you busy until next time.

CAN’T WAIT! A Movie Lover’s Podcast Episode 8Here’s the rundown:

Intro: 0:00 – 0:50

Movies we can’t wait to see in 2017: 0:50 – 21:42

Doug Jones interview: 21:42 – 51:46

Recommendations: 51:46 – 54:33

Total runtime: 54:33

