The nation’s surveyors were also gloomier about the prospects for sales and pricing over the next three months, although over the long-term, they expect conditions to pick up, particularly in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In fact, the proportion of surveyors who said they expect prices to continue to rise throughout 2017 picked up markedly between November and December.

On the lettings side, rents continued to pick up across the country, apart from in London, where demand fell for the fourth month in a row and prices are cooling.

Rics expects that, in the next three months, rents will fall in the capital, but remain flat over the whole year.

Brian Murphy, head of lending at the Mortgage Advice Bureau, said the figures from Rics provided a valuable “view from the coalface” of the industry.

He said: “Rics members observed that the paucity of stock, seen across many parts of the UK throughout 2016, continued in December for the tenth month in a row and also suggest that this could be a trend which continues for the foreseeable future, which may help to maintain current prices.”

He added that stricter criteria on buy-to-let mortgages and higher taxes on landlords could push rental prices up this year.