HOUSTON, Jan. 16 (UPI) — Someone had to take the fall for Brock Osweiler’s dreadful season, and it wasn’t going to be Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith.

The team decided to let go of offensive coordinator George Godsey Monday, saying the parties “mutually agreed to part ways.”

“I’m grateful for the tireless work ethic and contributions George has made to our team over the last three years,” coach Bill O’Brien told the team’s website. “I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Godsey, 38, led a Texans offense in 2016 that ranked No. 29 in yards and No. 28 in points. In 2015, the Texans ranked No. 19 in yards and No. 21 in points. Godsey began his NFL coaching career in 2011 as an offensive assistant with the New England Patriots. O’Brien served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator that season. The Texans’ head coach took over the team’s offensive play calling duties in September.