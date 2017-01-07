The Houston Texans officially ruled out quarterback Tom Savage with a concussion for Saturday’s AFC wild-card playoff game against the Oakland Raiders.

Outside linebacker John Simon (chest) also was ruled out on Friday’s injury report for the Texans (9-7). Houston is expected to again use Akeem Dent at outside linebacker in place of Simon, who originally was injured in a Week 11 loss to the Raiders in Mexico City on Nov. 21.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien earlier this week named Brock Osweiler as the starter over Savage, who sustained a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Savage has not yet cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

For the Raiders (12-4), left tackle Donald Penn (knee) and Nate Allen (concussion) were officially ruled out.

Penn, who started 155 consecutive regular-season games, was injured in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Starting right tackle Menelik Watson is expected to shift to the left side in Penn’s position, with Austin Howard taking Watson’s place.

Raiders rookie quarterback Connor Cook will make his first career NFL start against the Texans. The Raiders had no other choice with Pro Bowler Derek Carr out with a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin’s left shoulder injury causing him to be limited in practice this week. McGloin is expected to be Cook’s backup against Houston.

The 23-year-old Cook has a total of 30 snaps in his NFL career, all in the regular-season finale when he came in for the injured McGloin. Cook was 14 of 21 for 150 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble against the Broncos.