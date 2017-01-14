There was Conor Walsh, an Irish mechanical engineer who is developing a robotic suit to help stroke sufferers walk; Vreni Häussermann, a German biologist charting unknown life in the southern fjords of Patagonia; and Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian engineer sculpting artificial glaciers in the Himalayas to provide a steady stream of water.

And there was Andrew Bastawrous, a British eye surgeon who gave up his NHS job to develop a smartphone app that African teachers can use to pinpoint pupils suffering vision problems.

Finally, it was Cook’s turn. As he stood in the wings with the other four young laureates, he kept looking around, trying to appreciate every detail. ‘Take mental photographs,’ he told himself.

When he strode on to the stage, applauded by some of the academics he most admired and by his family, he looked as if he belonged there: he was not, of course, in his summer uniform of down jacket and thermals but in a smart three-piece suit and tie.

Still, he had not entirely left the Arctic behind. Beneath the suit, he wore the only piece of jewellery he has ever owned, aside from his wedding ring – a reindeer-bone pendant, in the shape of Greenland. Now, as ever, it was close to his heart.

