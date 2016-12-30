By then, of course, Dame Judi had played more or less every great Shakespearean role, with six Oliviers and six Baftas already on her mantlepiece.

“I saw this amazing performer, who England knew and the world didn’t,” Weinstein told the programme, of his first viewing of Mrs Brown.

“And I just go ‘who is this girl?’”

Dame Judi went on to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Queen Victoria, at the age of 61.

She went on to build a new career in Hollywood with the help of Weinstein, with roles in Shakespeare in Love, Iris and Philomena as well as 17 years as M in Bond.