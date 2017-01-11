It has been a period of misery for commuters in the South East, with some people losing their jobs and relationships due to Southern Rail’s unreliability.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that between January and October last year 269,000 days were lost to industrial action in the UK, far more than the 169,000 days lost in 2015, with figures for the final quarter of the year still to come.

Is this a particularly bad time for industrial disputes?

Despite this apparent spike in days lost to strike action, compared to previous decades we’re currently living through a period of relative peace between workers and bosses.

As recently as 2014, the latest year with non-provisional tallies, 788,000 working days were lost to labour disputes – the highest level since 2011 when the figure reached nearly 1.4m days.