There have been 10 occasions on which the word has been used in the history of inaugural addresses, two of which were included in Barack Obama’s speech at the start of his second term in 2013.

Unsurprisingly, Obama’s stance on immigration was different from Trump’s with the former stating that: “Our journey is not complete until we find a better way to welcome the striving, hopeful immigrants who still see America as a land of opportunity.”

The other eight mentions of immigration have tended to be less effusive than Obama was four years ago, but – from the native Americans mentioned by Grover Cleveland in 1885 to the global nature of immigration in the current age – presidents have tended to be cautiously in favour of the topic in their first addresses.

Based on these past mentions, Trump’s inaugural address could turn out to be the most anti-immigration ever.

How long do inauguration speeches tend to be?

Inauguration speeches vary in length, with the longest being William Henry Harrison’s first and only address in 1841. His address contained 5,567 words making it more than 40 times longer than George Washington’s second address in 1793, which spanned just 135 words.