With the right amount of soul-searching, the Knicks could easily convince themselves to hold a liquidation sale. They have the third-worst winning percentage since Dec. 13, which has shredded their nonsensical (and self-appointed) superteam label.

Why not approach the deadline as if everything but the unicorn must go?

The ball is in Carmelo Anthony’s court. The 32-year-old All-Star has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he’d have to sign off on a ticket out of the Big Apple. But that might not be a deal breaker. Following Sunday’s 116-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Anthony said if the Knicks no longer want him, “that’s a conversation we should have,” per Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

If Anthony—the Knicks leader in points, shots and usage percentage—goes, who else could follow? Presumably, everyone but Porzingis would be expendable by that point. If the Knicks can snag picks for Anthony, Rose, Jennings, Lee or Kyle O’Quinn or somehow free themselves from Noah’s burdensome contract, those are all rebuilding avenues worth exploring.

“Whatever the Knicks do, they need to keep an eye on building a team around Kristaps Porzingis that’s ready to compete once LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry and the Warriors start to slow down,” Begley wrote. “That will be their best chance to end their 40-plus season title drought.”

With Porzingis’ star rising as Anthony’s fades, the long game looks like the Knicks’ optimal play. But patience has rarely been the organization’s strong suit, so its deadline identity could be unknown until its first deal.

