This measure of snowfall doesn’t require snow to settle on the ground, meaning that days where there is a covering of white powder on the streets of London are even fewer and further between.

And, judging from the map below, snow in January is getting less common in the south of England. Between 1961 and 1990 there were between four and six days with snow or sleet in and around London, half the 2.5 days between 1981 and 2010.

In contrast, there were 9.3 days of snow or sleet on average in Northern Scotland and 9.4 days in Inverness in the month of January between 1981 and 2010.