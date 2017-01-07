Apparently directing Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds had the same effect as watching it will.

“I was surprised by how much I fell in love with Carrie and her personality, who I kind of knew periphery, I didn’t know her that well, ” director Fisher Stevens told E! News about filming Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds for the HBO documentary. He teamed with Alexis Bloom, his girlfriend, for the project. “And Lexi and I both just kind of fell in love with these women and made it a love story because that’s how we felt when we were filming.”