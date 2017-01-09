John Dvorak: Apple should pull the plug on the iPhone

After the success of the iPod, betting against the iPhone was a bold move. But tech columnist John Dvorak said the mobile phone business, dominated by Nokia and Motorola, would prove too competitive.

The problem here is that while Apple can play the fashion game as well as any company, there is no evidence that it can play it fast enough. These phones go in and out of style so fast that unless Apple has half a dozen variants in the pipeline, its phone, even if immediately successful, will be passé within 3 months. There is no likelihood that Apple can be successful in a business this competitive. Even in the business where it is a clear pioneer, the personal computer, it had to compete with Microsoft and can only sustain a 5 per cent market share.

Dvorak suggested Apple should pass the design to Samsung.

BlackBerry: It’s just another competitor

Jim Balsillie, then the co-chief executive of BlackBerry maker Research In Motion, said the launch wasn’t a “sea-change” for the industry.

It’s kind of one more entrant into an already very busy space with lots of choice for consumers. But in terms of a sort of a sea-change for BlackBerry, I would think that’s overstating it

The company stopped making phones last year.